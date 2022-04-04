Imagine seeing bright orange and iridescent green-blue birds flying around Guam.

It’s been decades since the Guam kingfisher, also known as the sihek, went extinct in the wild.

“Like all the other birds, they were driven to extinction in the wild by the introduction of snakes,” said Caitlin Andrews, an independent contractor from Massachusetts, whose work ultimately led her to get involved in the Sihek Recovery Program. “Luckily, some of the last remaining birds were captured and brought into captivity to start a breeding program. They are at over 20 facilities throughout the U.S., then we have over 10 birds here,”

Andrews has been visiting Guam for the past three weeks. She is working on the recovery program in collaboration with the Zoological Society of London.

In the 1980s the last of the birds were captured and they’ve since been kept and cared for in captivity.

At least 135 of these birds, native to Guam, are in existence across the nation today.

Andrews, along with officials of the Guam Department of Agriculture, gave The Guam Daily Post a tour of the captive breeding facility in Mangilao.

Two female and eight male Guam kingfishers are being kept safe there.

“They are like any kind of bird species. They propagate the native plants,” said Jane Dia, Guam Department of Agriculture program coordinator for Kontra I Kulepbla and the Guam hunter education program. “They are a big part of (our) ecosystem. You can tell the health of a forest by the bird species. That’s why it’s important to bring our Guam birds back.”

The next move is to get the birds to thrive outside of the cages.

“We want to get the birds back in the wild. We need to expand the captive population because there are a lot of limitations to breeding birds in captivity. One of the main ones is the effects of inbreeding,” Andrews said. “Recent genetic analyses have shown that if we don’t expand our global population of the sihek, they could be in serious trouble, even though we have them safe in captivity. Sihek are also difficult to care for in captivity. They have really intensive needs. It takes a lot of work and a lot of space to take care of them. So putting them back out in the wild is really our best option right now. But, as we know, there are still snakes here. So this isn’t the ideal place to put them.”

The dangers brought on by the invasive brown tree snake mean the effort to release the birds back into the wild won’t happen on Guam, at least not anytime soon.

“We are exploring the possibility of releasing them to another Pacific island where they don’t have snakes and to get the birds back into the wild, so we can learn what they need to survive and get the population growing,” she said. “A year is probably the earliest with the permitting and all of that. We are still evaluating potential sites. Palmyra Atoll is one possibility, which seems pretty promising for sihek. There have already been years of work that have gone into this to decide that putting them somewhere else is the best move at the moment rather than returning to Guam with the snakes.”

Experts are evaluating the potential sites for the birds.

“The many years of work that goes into something like this involve disease risk, evaluating what other species are present, making sure there aren’t already threatened species present, especially ones that sihek might eat. We want to make sure there are no other kingfisher species they are going to want to compete with,” she said.

Andrews said the siheks that will be released into the wild don’t exist yet.

Ultimately, the goal is to one day have the sihek back out in the wild, and in Guam where their lives are not threatened by invasive creatures such as the brown tree snake.