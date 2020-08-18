Guam Labor awaits $185M for next aid payments

Jonel Reyes, of Agat, said it was a relief when after several attempts her Monday morning call finally went through, and she could get help with her unemployment claim.

Monday marked the first work day of Guam's return to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

Because Guam is back under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 for two weeks, face-to-face Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program appointments have been postponed.

But that doesn't necessarily mean PUA payments won't come. Once the $185 million in second allotment for Guam's PUA program becomes available, as early as today, payments can be made this week.

Anyone with PUA claims issues is advised to call 311, option 6, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. And that's what Reyes did.

The lines were busy Monday morning, but Reyes and others patiently dialed until a line was available.

Now that the issue with her claim has been fixed, Reyes hopes to receive aid when the Guam Department of Labor issues payments for the next batch.

"In the meantime, I'm enjoying my time with my family and being thankful we didn't catch the COVID-19 virus," she said.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Monday said his agency is awaiting the availability of the $185 million from the U.S. Department of Labor, for another batch of payments.

U.S. DOL on Saturday, Guam time, told him the money was being loaded.

Dell'Isola said they have to give at least one working day to verify the amount. That could be Tuesday Guam time, which is Monday in the mainland.

"If loaded, we will send a batch in for payment," he said.

Last week, some $60 million in unemployment benefits was released.

Because Guam Labor has already nearly exhausted the first allotment of $276 million, it has to wait for the second allotment to become available on the payment management system before it can finalize the processing for payment for this week.

Fixed in 30 minutes

In about 30 minutes, Reyes said, the issue with her unemployment claim was resolved.

"I know they are working very hard and trying to be patient while staying safe working during PCOR1 and I just want to say thank you to PUA representative Lani," Reyes said.

Her PUA claim was flagged, she said, because her listed phone number and address are also being used by other unemployment claimants from the same business.

"A PUA representative, Lani, told me she would work on it and to check on my claims within half an hour it should be fixed and when I checked it, it was fixed," the 30-year-old mother of three said.

From working full-time prior to March 20, Reyes is now only allowed to work 20 hours every two weeks because of COVID-19-related challenges.

"It's been a struggle since my hours got reduced," she told The Guam Daily Post. "But when I got my first payout from Labor for PUA, it was a really big help. My bills got paid and I could breath better knowing my family and myself were gonna still have a roof over our heads, food on the table, and our car to take us from point A to point B."

43,160 claims

As of Monday, 35,721 Guam workers have been laid off, furloughed or had their hours cut as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Labor data.

This is based on the reporting of 2,036 employers on hireguam.com.

But the total number of initial claims filed has already reached 43,160 as of Monday, Labor data shows.

Fraudulent claims traced mostly from outside Guam has skewed the data, with more claims filed than the actual number of employer-reported unemployment. Another factor is the exclusion of self-employed PUA claims from the data.

Senator's request

On Monday, Sen. James Moylan wrote a letter to Dell'Isola, asking him to open up the temporary PUA center or centers for in-person appointments during PCOR1, but with the proper health and safety protocols.

"Would there be an opportunity to keep your doors open, while assuring both the staff and claimants are safe through PPEs, sneeze guards, social distancing and occupancy mandates?" he wrote.

PUA employees continue to work and continue to help claimants by phone, in compliance with the governor's executive order, and to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"My PUA people are all working, handling problem claims," Dell'Isola said when sought for comment. "He's never been to the libraries and seen the close contact that is required to help people in person. We are at the libraries that we are guests, not a DOL facility."