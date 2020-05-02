Guam Labor director: Unemployment checks could be cut by end of May

Guam asked for a $924 million budget from the U.S. Department of Labor to locally roll out pandemic unemployment aid programs, and checks could be cut before the end of May once the federal Labor Department gives the go signal, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said Friday.

Some 38,000 Guam residents are expected to apply for the federal programs.

Eligible workers who were laid off or furloughed, or took pay cuts may receive up to $945 a week.

The delays in standing up both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs are caused by the federal Department of Labor and not Guam's, Dell'Isola said.

As of Friday, U.S. DOL had not released and signed the agreement for the FPUC program, Dell'Isola said.

Without this signed agreement, U.S. DOL won't be able to approve Guam's requested budget, he added.

"It’s the U.S. DOL that’s holding me back. I'm running ahead of them," Dell'Isola said.

Dell'Isola was one of the key resource people during Friday's tourism update webinar sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau.

He said he expects the unemployment application process for employees to open by the middle of May, or in two to three weeks, in line with what Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reported earlier.

"I feel comfortable enough to stick my neck out there and tell you within two to three weeks, we’re going to stand it up," Dell'Isola said.

If U.S. DOL signs the FPUC agreement, approves the budget and sends the funds, Guam Labor will be able to start cutting checks by the end of May, Dell'Isola said.

Again, the payment timeline depends on the U.S. Department of Labor decision, he said.

Employees, who now have been going several weeks without a job or with a reduced paycheck, have been pressing lawmakers and the governor to take action.

Advance payments?

Dell'Isola acknowledged proposals to use local funds to advance the payment of unemployment benefits and then reimburse the amount with federal funds later.

But the local Labor director said the proposed budget for the program, $924 million, is "almost the operating budget for the government" and GovGuam cannot afford fronting the costs.

The PUA program offers eligible workers up to $345 a week. Every worker eligible to receive the PUA relief, whether it's $1 or $345, is also eligible to receive the supplemental FPUC aid of $600 a week for up to 13 weeks.

The unemployment benefits, however, are not for everyone who got a pay cut. It's for those who are now receiving $345 or less a week because of COVID-19.

Attention: Employers

While Guam Labor awaits the federal agency's decision, it continues to work on other aspects of the programs.

Dell'Isola announced that, starting on Monday, employers already registered on hireguam.com because their companies were affected by the COVID-19 crisis, can now input into their accounts the names of their employees who were either laid off or furloughed or who took pay cuts.

Employers also need to input the dates that these employees were affected.

As of Friday, more than 600 of more than 1,400 employers that are on the database have already been verified and vetted, Dell'Isola said.

The Labor director also appealed to employers to help their affected employees by providing the certification they need and by designating a place where employees can access a computer to submit their applications online, as well as scanners or other equipment that could help the workers upload documents.

Funding source

During a question-and-answer session with the media, Dell'Isola said he was told by a ranking U.S. DOL official that program funding depends on the amount needed.

"There is no set dollar amount, so (if) the demand goes up and the dollar goes up, they will appropriate accordingly," he said.

Another program under the CARES Act, called the Paycheck Protection Program, ran out of funds, leaving many small businesses unable to avail themselves of the forgivable loan program. Congress had to pass another bill for more PPP funding.

Dell'Isola also said that employers are "not required" to pay for furloughed employees' health insurance and Social Security contribution, but said employers have continued to pay.

"It depends on the company," he said.

The Labor director once again asked for the public's patience.

“I know it’s not Guam this time. It’s the states that need to step up and move forward," Dell'Isola added.