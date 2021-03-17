Guam Labor employee admits theft of unemployment benefits

A Guam Department of Labor employee has admitted in a federal case he stole unemployment benefits by claiming he was jobless and diverting certain electronic benefit payments for other claimants to bank accounts he controlled.

Jerome Michael Cruz, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to two counts that charge him with federal program theft and accessing a protected computer in furtherance of fraud, according to his plea agreement, signed on Monday.

In September 2020, Cruz was employed full time at GDOL as a customer service representative assisting customers with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims.

On Sept. 26, 2020, Cruz submitted an application for PUA and FPUC benefits, falsely certifying that he was unemployed and eligible for PUA and FPUC benefits, the plea agreement stated. The application contained numerous warnings that false statements are punishable by law.

As a result of the false statements, Cruz received $10,935 in benefits he was not entitled to, including $3,000 in FPUC benefits.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Cruz was transferred within GDOL and lost his access to the PUA and FPUC computer system, but used another GDOL employee’s login credentials.

"Upon accessing the GDOL computer system without authorization, defendant modified an existing PUA claim for another person in order to change the payment method from paper check to direct deposit and to route that claimant’s benefits to a bank account Cruz controlled," the plea deal stated. Cruz obtained $2,415 in fraudulent benefits.

Cruz made additional attempts to modify existing PUA and FPUC claims to his bank accounts totaling an additional $79,650. The additional attempts were flagged for fraud by GDOL employees and were not paid out.

The total intended loss was $93,000.

Theft of funds from a federal program carries a maximum penalty of not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of accessing a protected computer in furtherance of fraud carries a maximum penalty of not more than five years in prison and a penalty of not more than $250,000.

GDOL flagged the fraud

GDOL Director David Dell'Isola said he was fully aware of the case.

"I'm not going to talk specifics other than the fact that we were fully aware, we brought it to the feds and we worked very closely with them. And I never hid the fact that we've been working with the AG's office, the FBI and the (Office of the Inspector General) on fraud and on PUA claimants and situations like this," Dell'Isola said. "So this is not the first or the last and we continue to work very diligently to ensure that I run a clean program and no one is above the law when it comes to our program."

Dell'Isola confirmed that GDOL reported the case to federal authorities, whom he thanked for moving quickly on the case.

GDOL and federal authorities have been monitoring signs of fraud in the unemployment benefits program. From July 2020 up through the end of November 2020, combating fraud schemes took up a lot of the department's time and resources. Dell'Isola described it as an "ever-changing landscape" of fraud attempts.

93,000 fraud attempts overall

The department has been hit with about 93,000 fraud attempts overall. Dell'Isola has said before that, most attempts came from off island.

"That's why, previously, I used to say we're going to batch (payments), I could only tell you up to what date we were able to clean the fraud out and audit," Dell'Isola said. "Since December, during that whole time we worked tirelessly with all our partners and our system to get the right mix of countermeasures to the point where we can feel comfortable now with our audits, keep up with the fraud."

On Tuesday, GDOL batched $21.7 million in unemployment benefits.

"It's a constant battle. ... We not only look locally, in-house and out of island, we are constantly looking for any signs. And this is an ongoing effort," Dell'Isola said.

Dell'Isola only said he could not comment about why a Labor employee would commit the actions Cruz is charged with.

"I don't know what to say," he added.