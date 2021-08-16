Guam Labor: Minimum wage to increase Sept. 1

The minimum wage on Guam will increase by 50 cents to $9.25 an hour effective Sept. 1, the Guam Department of Labor announced.

The increase is authorized under Guam law and was initially set to go into effect in March but was postponed due to employers' pandemic hardships.

Employers may go to the Wage and Hour portion of the Guam Labor website at dol.guam.gov/compliance/whd to download and print the new Fair Labor Standards Act poster with details of the respective public law.

The notice must be displayed in a conspicuous place where employees can easily see it.

The notice also contains other fair labor information such as overtime rules and regulations, deductions and how tips and gratuities must be paid out.

Officials from the Wage and Hour Division may be doing compliance checks and random audits in the near future to ensure employees are being paid in accordance with the law, the department stated.

"The Department of Labor is here to not only answer your wage and hour questions but also on fair employment practices to stay in compliance, occupational safety through our On-Site OSHA consultation services, as well as questions on workers' compensation," said Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.