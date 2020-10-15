Nearly $13.9 million in unemployment assistance could hit the banks and post offices as early as Friday, said David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor on Wednesday.

This latest batch of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment covers cleared claims filed through Aug. 23, Dell'Isola said.

Of the $13.89 million being released for both direct bank deposit and paper checks, about $12.7 million is for unemployment benefits and some $1.18 million is for withholding taxes.

The local labor department had to re-batch this week's unemployment claims after it caught "thousands" of fraudulent claims in the initial batch that totaled $32 million.

For months, the department, in partnership with the FBI and other agencies, has been dealing with massive fraudulent claims that, if not caught, could eat into the benefits that are supposed to go to legitimate Guam claimants.

More than 30,000 Guam workers have been laid off, furloughed, or had work hour cuts, while many self-employed have also lost income, as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of them have received federal government-funded unemployment aid through GDOL.