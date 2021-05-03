If you received a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance notice asking you to provide complete documentation, don't ignore it, said Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

"Failure to submit the requested documents can result in your PUA claims turned off or disqualified," Dell'Isola said.

The notices came out last week. They request that PUA claimants provide documentation substantiating their employment or self-employment.

While many submitted complete documents at the time of their application, there are still a number of PUA claimants who have missing documents.

In general, proof of employment includes, but is not limited to, paycheck stubs, earnings and leave statements showing the employer's name and address, and W-2 forms, when available, according to GDOL.

"It's part of the federal requirements to complete the submission of documents," Dell'Isola said.

Proof of self-employment, meanwhile, includes state or federal employer identification numbers, business licenses, tax returns, business receipts and signed affidavits from persons verifying the individual's self-employment.

This applies to individuals who have an existing PUA claim as of Dec. 27, 2020, or those who filed a new initial PUA claim before Jan. 31, 2021, and who received PUA on or after Dec. 27, 2020.

PUA ends Sept. 4, and Dell'Isola continues to remind claimants to avail themselves of skills training opportunities and jobs that have opened up.

Once GDOL, in consultation with the governor, starts implementing the job-search requirement, PUA claimants need to show proof that they are looking for jobs as a condition of continuing to receive assistance.

Those who are undergoing skills training will be exempted from the job search requirement, Dell'Isola said.

Some 30,000 pandemic-displaced workers benefited from PUA and related federally funded unemployment aid programs.