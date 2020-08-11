Guam Labor's PUA phone lines will be down as agency moves processing center; help centers at Yona and Agat libraries will open for assistance

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, all of the Guam Department of Labor’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance phone lines will be non operational.

The PUA processing center and call center are officially moving to a new location, and phone lines will be down as they are transferred, according to a press release from GDOL.

The inoperable numbers will include the direct appointment lines, as well as the Guam Department of Labor “option 6” on the 311 hotline menu. This will not affect the other options on 311, GDOL officials stated.

For those who are in need of assistance, customer service representatives will be ready to assist walk-in customers as much as space allows from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Yona and Agat public libraries. First time applicants and those needing to fix outstanding issues on their claims are welcome. Please remember to bring all relevant documents with you.

The new processing center location will be announced as soon as the setup and details are finalized, and phone lines are up and running, officials stated.