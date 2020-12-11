Guam land program changed after Justice bias suit settlement

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Thursday she signed Bill 419-35 into law, enacting amendments to the Chamorro Land Trust Act and fulfilling the conditions of a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Justice Department’s lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleged that the CLTC, which is part of the government of Guam, violated the Fair Housing Act through its program of granting 99-year residential leases for 1-acre tracts, at a cost of $1 per year, solely to “native Chamorros,” according to DOJ in announcing the settlement agreement in June.

"The CLTA will be amended to award leases based on whether individuals lost land or use of land, including during World War II and its aftermath, instead of whether an applicant is a 'native Chamorro,'" the Justice Department stated.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Guam has agreed to stop taking race and national origin into account in awarding the land leases, the Justice Department stated.

Guam senators passed legislation amending the Chamorro Land Trust Act through Bill 419.

"Unlike our fellow Americans in the continental United States, our oceans are vast but our land is precious and scarce. Guam is also the homeland of the Chamorro people, and along with the few islands in our area, the only place in the world that holds this distinction. In recognition of the importance of land to our people, the CLTC administers a program designed to remedy unjust land takings of the past," Leon Guerrero stated in part.

The amendments will have no effect on current leases.

The suit followed an earlier letter from the Justice Department informing GovGuam that it had completed a years-long investigation initiated by a complaint from Air Force retiree Arnold "Dave" Davis, who was denied participation in the land program.

"I want to thank the government of Guam’s representatives who participated in settlement discussions on behalf of our people for their hard work, diligence and perseverance," the governor stated.

"In particular, I applaud the efforts of the Civil Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, especially Assistant Attorneys General James L. Canto III and Kenneth Orcutt, who were instrumental in ensuring an equitable settlement that preserves the viability of the Chamorro Land Trust Program and the critical purpose it serves to our people now and in the future," she added.