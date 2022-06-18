Guam Land Use Commission approves Vista Del Mar tentative plan

The tentative development plan for Vista Del Mar has been approved by the Hybrid Guam Land Use Commission. The commission gave the go-ahead for more regulatory oversight to proceed, as the developer prepares for initial construction work.

Vista Del Mar is looking to be the first major project that fulfills a decades-old vision of the local government to extend the island’s tourism district to the coastline north of Tumon.

Mayor Louise Rivera of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon thanked residents and organizations who raised concerns and noted that approval of a development plan doesn’t mean construction is guaranteed. In an interview with The Guam Daily Post, she said a project previously greenlit by the GLUC in Tumon has not proceeded due to the potential impact on an endangered tree snail.

Dan Swavely, a representative of the Vista Del Mar developers, said he expects “dozens” of regulatory hurdles to comply with, including ongoing archaeological and utility-related assessments.

Following project updates that were made in response to community concerns and feedback, all previously requested variances – or waivers to existing property laws - were removed.

These changes were also a condition of support given by the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon municipal planning council. According to a supplemental application Vista Del Mar filed with the GLUC, the conditions imposed by the MPC’s resolution that affects the site plan include:

• Building only “low-profile” recreational amenities on the beach level.

• Constructing a dedicated public access road to the beach, and a public parking area on Vista Del Mar property.

• Relocating water park facilities from the beachside to the plateau level of the property.

• Limiting the hotel to a 240-room, 310-foot-tall beach-level tower, and another 496-room, 330-foot-tall plateau-level tower, connected by a sky bridge.

• Building 288 condominium units among three or four structures “at an allowable height.”

The developer “expressly agrees” to all the conditions requested or required by the council, the application states.

Testimony offered to the council during public hearings on the project also was considered, the application stated. For instance, a 100-foot-diameter, no-touch buffer has been established around endangered flora and fauna, while the entire cliff face has been designated as a natural set-aside that will not be developed except for a few columns needed to support a pedestrian sky bridge.

Some of those opposing the project have expressed concerns about permanently changing one of the island’s remaining undeveloped coastlines, potential negative environmental impact and the density of the project.

The meeting during which the GLUC was to discuss the amended development plan was rescheduled due to incorrect information being distributed.