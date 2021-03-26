Visitors and returning residents no longer have to worry about touching Customs and other paper travel forms or attempting to fill out page after page in the cramped quarters of an airplane.

The local government, led by the Guam Visitors Bureau, Customs and Quarantine Agency, and the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority on Thursday launched the electronic Customs declaration form for arriving passengers.

The project is a critical component to reopening the island to tourists, combining convenience and safety in the COVID-19 era. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the first phase of this project.

“This is the world we live in,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said of the increasing moves toward digital solutions during the current pandemic. “If we don’t adapt, we will be left behind. While COVID-19 has brought a lot of uncertainty, in that uncertainty I also see an opportunity – an opportunity to transform our tourism industry to meet the needs of the future, an opportunity to transform Guam as the leader in technological innovation and communications.”

The platform for airline passengers includes both the required forms from CQA and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to a government press release. Six kiosks are available at the baggage claim area at the airport.

A website will launch in mid-April to allow travelers to access the form on any device with Wi-Fi. Once live, the form can be accessed and completed up to 72 hours prior to arriving on Guam. When the form is completed either at the kiosk or online, travelers will be given a unique QR code that is then scanned by a Customs officer at the airport before granting entry into the island.

The new process also means that a separate form for each passenger within a single-family unit will no longer need to be completed. The project is a “long-term solution,” according to GVB.

The bureau’s President and CEO Carl Gutierrez said the electronic form technology "allows all travelers a safe touchless experience when they visit Guam and is in line with our long-term efforts to reopen our tourism industry going forward.”

GVB said information furnished through the electronic form will be encrypted.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio highlighted some of the other initiatives supported by Adelup.

“The Department of Revenue and Taxation has expanded electronic filing of income taxes, that’s just the beginning of that effort," Tenorio said. “Later on in the year, we’re very confident that we will be digitizing the business license and permitting process to make things that much easier as we continue to work on recovering this economy.”