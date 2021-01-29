Guam law enforcement to review policies on use of force after US executive order

The Guam POST Commission will be revising its use-of-force policy to reflect the presidential executive order prohibiting law enforcement officers from using chokeholds "except in situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law."

"This executive order does apply to the territories as well," said Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio during Thursday's Guam POST Commission meeting. Ignacio said he clarified that with the Guam State Clearinghouse, which is charged with monitoring Guam's federal grants.

"If you're a law enforcement agency, you're probably going to have to update your policies," Ignacio stated. "I think most of us have federal grants and I don't know how far left or right it applies in terms of federal grants, but definitely those grants that come out of the Department of Justice are affected."

The commission also discussed two bills that focus on recruitment and retention of local law enforcement officers at various agencies.

Members of the POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, commission, who represent various agencies including GPD, the Guam Fire Department, Guam Customs and Quarantine, and Department of Corrections, said they're all short of personnel and will be looking closely at the two bills.

Sen. James Moylan authored Bills 31-36 and 34-36. Bill 31 would require, among other things, the Department of Administration to provide each agency with a "certification list that consists of up to three times the number of applicants as there are available funded vacancies for their respective agencies and departments."

Ignacio said doing this would eliminate the need for GPD, for example, to go through a list to vet people further for the agency, only to whittle down a list of 15 to seven and need to write to DOA again to request additional names and say why he needs them.

Bill 34 focuses on pay and would allow the POST commission to establish a pay scale for law enforcement officers.

Ignacio noted during the meeting that law enforcement officers already have their own section in the government-wide pay plan followed by the Department of Administration.

Other commission members said it might be worth considering, as they are often losing personnel to higher-paying jobs either at other local agencies or to the federal government or the private sector.

'We don't want to lose any funding'

Ignacio, the chairman of the POST commission, said the Office of the Attorney General is reviewing GPD's use-of-force policy. In addition, he'll be meeting with lawmakers to discuss the possibility of codifying the policy locally, which is the route some states have taken.

Executive Order 13929, signed by President Donald Trump on June 16, 2020, requires that all state, local and university law enforcement agencies be certified by independent credentialing agencies. To gain certification, agencies must meet two standards: that the agency's use of force policies prohibit chokeholds, except in situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law; and that the agency's use of force policies adhere to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

"If we don't have policies in place banning the use of chokeholds, then I don't want to see our departments at risk for losing federal grants, especially in these COVID times where we know the budget is a challenge. We don't want to lose any funding," Ignacio added.

According to the order, "the Attorney General shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, allocate Department of Justice discretionary grant funding only to those State and local law enforcement agencies that have sought or are in the process of seeking appropriate credentials from a reputable independent credentialing body certified by the Attorney General."

Other initiatives

Maj. Manny Chong said other initiatives are being required as well, such as the duty to intervene. In other words, officers who see other officers doing something wrong need to step in. Other new rules apply to discharging weapons.

"Also there shouldn't be any warning shots (fired), but there should be a warning before a shooting," he said, adding that all shots from law enforcement need to be documented.

Ignacio noted the ban is likely a response to the death of George Floyd last year.

Floyd's death was attributed, at least in part, to a Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to the man's neck for more than seven minutes.

Dozens of the nation's largest police departments have already banned or strengthened restrictions on the use of neck restraints since Floyd's death, according to the Washington Post.