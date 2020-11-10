Speaker Tina Muna Barnes said she is eager to work closely with President-elect Joe Biden as they work to bring the country together. The governor, Guam and the Northern Marianas congressional delegates, and congressional candidate Robert Underwood have already said their piece on the Biden-Harris victory.

Some of Guam's lawmakers issued their reactions Monday.

"Now, more than ever, we need to end the divisive tactics and focus on a united recovery effort. We have a lot of work to do, and having served as your senator under the Obama/Biden administration, I am glad that the Biden/Harris administration will continue where we left off and have already publicly committed to end the inequalities faced by the United States territories," Barnes said.

As Guam’s delegate for Biden at the Democratic National Convention, Barnes said, Biden and Harris won "this hard-fought victory for all of America."

"I know my communications director and policy advisor has been in contact with his college friend, who is the Biden campaign’s deputy political director. I am excited to leverage this relationship to further advance issues that are of utmost importance to our people which have unfortunately fallen on deaf ears in Washington," the speaker added added.

Sen. Amanda Shelton said the election outcome is a victory for Guam and the nation, and "an especially momentous election with the first woman ever elected as vice president."

"I am hopeful that the Biden-Harris agenda will also advance the Guam agenda," Shelton stated.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee said, "the past four years have revealed uncomfortable truths about this country. I join tens of millions of citizens who are hopeful that with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the United States can begin to heal as a united people."

"Under the new White House and Congress, I'm confident all U.S. territories will keep pushing to resolve injustices and have our voices heard," Lee added.

Sen. Jose Terlaje said he is happy that Biden is calling for unity and healing. He voiced hope the Biden White House will establish a regional veterans service office on Guam.

Sen. Therese Terlaje said, "the election of the Biden/Harris team ... speaks to the power of coalition building, diversity, and inclusion. She hopes the Biden-Harris team "will advance important and longstanding issues that Guam has been fighting for years such as fair and equal access to Medicaid funding through the lifting of statutory caps and fixed matching rates, inclusion in the federal Supplemental Security Income program," and helping Guam pay for Earned Income Tax Credits.

"I am also hopeful that the U.S. will finally recognize the impact of radiation fallout on Guam through the inclusion into the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act," Therese Terlaje stated.

Sen. Kelly Marsh also praised Biden's call for unity.

"In a time of extreme polarization, where so many things have become partisan and politicized, President-Elect Biden’s message of unity truly speaks to me."

Sen. Joe San Agustin said he looks forward to the next administration fulfilling its commitments. "With the pandemic being the most destructive force our island and nation are currently experiencing, I look forward to the next administration fulfilling their commitments to the people, working to unite our people and address the economic and health recovery from COVID with hard scientific data," he said.