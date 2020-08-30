Guam lawyer speaks on environment during NYT virtual forum

International rights lawyer Julian Aguon, of the Guam-based Blue Ocean law firm, joined a worldwide virtual discussion titled “Should Capitalism Survive Climate Change?”

“I got an invitation from the organizers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival. They partnered with The New York Times to host a series of chit-chats basically with people, thinkers and writers and authors around the world on various issues,” Aguon said. “It’s about global justice in an age of coronavirus and climate change and all these intersecting and interconnecting crises that humanity is facing.”

Aguon said he will use the opportunity to bring awareness to “Pacific island communities being on the front line of climate change and understanding the urgency of this crisis just as much if not more than other segments of the world population.”

“There are so many things that are happening in this part of the world that pose great threat, that threaten to exacerbate climate change,” Aguon said. "One of the biggest things going on in our region, in the Pacific, is this new extracting industry known as deep sea mining. ... That is going to be a doomsday climatic event ... it’s a uniquely specific Pacific region problem because the lion’s share of these deep sea minerals worldwide are in this region.”

Also on the panel was Christiana Figueres, an international leader on global climate change and former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The virtual forum was streamed early Saturday morning. For more information visit: https://timesevents.nytimes.com/climate?utm_source=gnl