The Republic of Palau is in a state of mourning following the death of its sixth president, Kuniwo Nakamura.

Nakamura died on Oct. 14. Nakamura served the nation’s highest offices in the infancy of the nation as a democracy and as it was determining its political future. He was vice president from 1989-1993 and served as president from 1993-2000.

President Tommy Remengesau Jr. said Nakamura’s life of public service “reflected his commitment to serve and empower all Palauans.”

“He was present from the earliest of Palau’s Trust Territory days; led us as we proudly declared our independence; and was with us through the first 25 years of sovereign statehood. He helped build this nation into what it is today, taking great care in keeping our heritage and our identity intact,” Remengesau stated. “When our nation faced some of its greatest choices, including the choice to seek independence, he led us through our critical decisions, ensuring that the Palauan people– now and in future generations – will have their identity preserved and protected.

“When our nation faced some of its greatest urgencies, including economic downturns and the fall of the Koror-Babeldaob Bridge, he helped us to overcome what seemed like insurmountable challenges, leading our young nation into some of the greatest economic recoveries and past some of the worst disasters we have ever experienced,” Remengesau added.

He called on the nation to join the Nakamura family in mourning the loss of the former president, calling him “a loving husband, a proud father, and a true and treasured Palauan leader who will be remembered for all time.”

Guam leaders also shared their condolences to the Nakamura family.

“Guam joins our brothers and sisters of Palau in morning the loss of a founding father of the Republic. We extend our deepest condolences and pray that his loved ones and the nation be consoled, and may he rest in peace,” Congressman Michael San Nicolas stated.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes noted that Nakamura was awarded the World Peace Prize – Top Honor in 1997 for his leadership in bringing independence and democracy to the Republic of Palau, as well as promoting political stability and protecting the environment.

“On behalf of my husband Jake and I, our family, as well as the 35th Guam Legislature, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of President Nakamura. Our islands have definitely been able to flourish due to the long mutually - beneficial relationship between the people of Guam and the people of the Republic of Palau,” Muña Barnes stated.

“This relationship is testament of President Nakamura’s leadership and commitment to his People and all those who call this Blue Continent Home. We lost a friend, an ally, and a partner for sustainability, political stability, and prosperity – and as Honorary Palauan, Mr. President, you will be cherished in the hearts of those you touched.”