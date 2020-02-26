Guam 'leads the nation' in apprenticeships

The more than 1,000 people in Guam's apprenticeship programs are approximately the same total for one-third of all apprentices in the last five years, the Guam Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

“It really is amazing, the percentage of Guam’s population that’s in registered apprenticeship,” Aaron Wall, regional executive assistant of apprenticeship for the U.S. Department of Labor, said in a press release from the local labor department. “The numbers in the territory are remarkable, and I agree that Guam leads the nation per capita.”

“At the start of 2019, our apprenticeship program and number of participants were already great, but we weren’t reaching out to our harder-to-serve population,” Guam Labor Director David Dell’Isola said in the same press release.

Some individuals didn’t qualify to enter an apprenticeship program, so the government shifted toward preapprenticeship, which is the first step to an apprenticeship program for the underemployed or unemployed who lack skills, the director stated. "This can then lead to gainful employment. We give them a hand up and also give them a taste of what apprenticeship is, and if it’s the right fit for them,” he added.

These job programs helped to train potential workers in the hospitality, construction and other sectors.