While Guam will move ahead with making payment under the Lost Wages Assistance Program, David Dell'isola, head of the Guam Department of Labor, noted that Guam is liable for overpayments or fraudulent payments made under the program.

The LWA promised an additional $400 in assistance on top of what is received through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

However, most states have paid only $300, and not $400, meaning they have not paid the state's 25% share.

To do the same and avoid fronting the local share, Guam needed a presidential waiver - a solution proffered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to GDOL Director David Dell'Isola.

Guam applied and was approved for $45 million under the LWA.

Each eligible worker could receive $300 weekly for unemployment, covering up to six weeks ending Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, for a total of up to $1,800.

The island is still waiting for the formal waiver, but even without it, GDOL hopes to make its first payments under the LWA on Nov. 24, or Tuesday.

On Nov. 15, Dell'Isola and the governor received a letter from Robert Fenton Jr., the FEMA regional administrator of Region 9, which includes Guam.

"Basically stating don't wait for the waiver. Go ahead and move forward with the $300 and we will continue to support getting that letter from (President Donald) Trump," Dell'Isola said Friday during an oversight hearing with lawmakers.

President-elect Joe Biden may also issue the waiver once in office, according to Dell'isola. Guam can appeal if the waiver is not afforded. States and territories also have six months to reconcile the grant following the program's expiration in December, according to Fenton.

His letter also stated that he does not anticipate sending collection bills to Guam until a year after the end of the program, as it will take time to conduct a review.

The local government may have to pay $11 million to $15 million if it does not obtain the waiver and fails the appeal, but Dell'isola said he and the governor agreed that is a "small risk" to take in order to distribute $45 million before the holidays. There was some resistance from financial officials, but the governor has tasked them with mitigating the potential risk, Dell'isola added.

The labor director said he is being diligent with the LWA program, auditing as much as possible before payment, but also told lawmakers Friday that if it appears there is a lot of fraud or overpayments, he may come to the Legislature seeking a bill to collect money owed from improper claims.

While overpayments and fraud are not a general fund liability under the PUA, fraud attempts have proven rampant.

Dell'isola said GDOL has dealt with distributed denial-of-service attacks and other cyberattacks.

There have been about 35,000 fraudulent claims in a quarter and an estimated total of 81,000 fraudulent claims, amounting to about $700 million in attempted fraud, according to Dell'isola. The majority have come from off island.

GDOL is paying PUA claims up to mid-September.

"This is why," Dell'isola said. "Because we're spending so much time removing" fraudulent claims.

The agency is in the final stages of procuring an overpayment module, which will help reconcile claimant accounts as they are notified of overpayments.

GDOL has identified and notified 120 overpaid claimants to date, amounting to about $500,000. Twenty-seven matters have been closed, leading to collections of about $156,000.

"You will start to hear noise from people and claimants who complain about these overpayments, but I do want to let you know most of these overpayments were either people who fraudulently got fired and they continue to file for PUA, or they got the (Paycheck Protection Program) and they got paid from PUA and you can't get that at the same time ... and they got a paycheck and they didn't put it in cleanly," Dell'isola told lawmakers.

The GDOL director also briefly addressed rumors floating online and within the community about money from the PUA program being held at the Bank of Guam and that payment is being slowed in order for the bank and other financial institutions to benefit from accrued interest.

Money is placed into a payment management system at the U.S. Department of Labor, Dell'isola said. As payments are batched regularly, that amount is sent to the payment management system at USDOL, which transfers funds to the Bank of Guam. As soon as it does, GDOL moves the money for release. Moneys are not allowed to sit at the bank and USDOL releases only the exact amount batched, Dell'isola said.

"That (rumor) is something that just doesn't seem to want to go away, and the people just don't want to accept my answer," Dell'isola said.

The people saying fraud is used as an excuse to slow payments are the "same conspiracy people" talking about holding money at the bank to gain interest, he added later.