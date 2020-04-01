An 81-year-old man died at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday and marks the third COVID-19 related death for Guam.

The governor during a press briefing announced the death and said the patient had multiple other pre-existing medical conditions including diabetes and hypertension, and coronary heart disease.

He died at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient had been admitted to GMH on March 26.

"To his family and those who knew him, you have our deepest condolences," said the governor. "We will continue to see the number of cases increase, and unfortunately we must be prepared for more deaths. I am honest with you because saving lives depends not on just the government’s actions—it depends on all of you."