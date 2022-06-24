A 31-year-old Guam man, Chad Anthony Juanico, has been arrested in the alleged beating of a sailor from the USS Ronald Reagan in a Tumon club.

On June 24, at around 2:20 a.m, patrol officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct responded to a disturbance call at Vikings Club in Tumon.

Upon their arrival, they found an unconscious man who was identified as a sailor from the aircraft carrier. He was transported to Naval Hospital Guam.

The suspect fled the scene but police later found him in a traffic stop near the club, according to police.

Juanico was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and driving while impaired.

Juanico was booked and confined.

(Daily Post Staff)