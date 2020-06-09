A case was filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday that accuses a man of illegally taking and selling two green sea turtles.

An information filed against Juliano J. Manuel charges him with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species.

The crime is charged as a misdemeanor in federal court.

Assistant US Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero requested the court summon Manuel to appear for a hearing on June 12 or at time convenient to the court.

The Federal and Guam Endangered Species laws state that it is illegal to capture, harass, possess, buy, sell, or transport the sea turtles or any part of the turtles including the eggs, shells, shell jewelry and meat, according to Guampedia.com.