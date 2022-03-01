A man facing federal charges in connection to a case that involves more than 428 grams of methamphetamine has taken the government’s plea deal.

Peter Quifunas, 24, is set to admit to two counts of attempted possession of meth with intent to distribute.

A plea agreement was filed in the District Court of Guam on Monday.

Quifunas was initially set to go to trial on March 22.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The plea also calls for the drug conspiracy and illegal weapons charges to be dismissed at sentencing.

Quifunas along with Doreen Esther Quitaro, 47, were arrested after investigators with the Postal Inspection Service obtained a search warrant for a package that was sent to a Yona address on Sept. 7, 2021.

Quitaro pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26.

Investigators found 428 grams of meth in 42 plastic bags that were inside small balloons, which were concealed in paint bottles, court documents state.

The drugs were switched out with sham and agents went undercover to deliver the package.

The package was picked up at a cluster box by the Yona Mayor’s Office and delivered to Quifunas in Pulantat, documents state.

During a search, authorities also found 5.3 grams of meth inside Quitaro’s bag, documents state.