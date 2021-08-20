Guam man faces life in prison for sexual abuse of child

A man from Guam faces life in prison after a federal jury on Wednesday found him guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing a child while he was living at the Big Bend National Park in Texas.

Damion Edward Cruz-Benavente, 29, was convicted of one count of aggravated sexual abuse by force; one count of sexual abuse by threat or fear; and one count of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Department of Justice.

The defendant repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim using force and threats, according to Justice Department.

Cruz-Benavente has been in custody since March 12.

Cruz-Benavente faces up to life in prison on both the charges of aggravated sexual abuse by force and sexual abuse by threat or fear. He faces up to 15 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.

The FBI and the National Park Service, along with assistance from the Killeen Police Department and the Alpine Police Department in Texas, investigated the case.

The defendant was tried in the Western District of Texas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in that district stated that the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.