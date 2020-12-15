Guam man wanted in incident that left California police officer seriously injured

Officers with the El Cajon Police Department in California are searching for a Guam man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a traffic stop that left one police officer critically injured.

Investigators described the wanted man as David Francis Cepeda Pangilinan, 41, "a Guamanian male."

It’s unclear if Pangilinan, a former resident of Piti, was in the car involved in the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2019 Volkswagen SUV, a rental out of San Diego, according to the police department.

Authorities responded to a report of a car blocking the road when they found the driver and a passenger asleep inside. Police woke the pair before the driver started the car and put it into gear.

One officer tried to detain the driver but in the process was dragged a distance. Police said as the driver fled, the officer was struck by another car. The officer is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned.