3 Guam-Manila flights remain this month

Travel between Guam and Manila will be reduced to just three flights for the remainder of the month, a significant drop from the usual daily flights by two airlines serving the route.

Philippine Airlines announced it will fly between Guam and Manila only on March 22, 25 and 29. The schedule for April has not been determined.

For March 20 to 31, PAL has temporarily suspended flights between Manila and Auckland, Port Moresby, Brisbane, Melbourne, Taipei, Jakarta, Bali, Sapporo, Phnom Penh, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Dubai. Flights to/from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Korea, Qatar and Saudi Arabia remain suspended.

"The suspension of public transportation and other impediments to movement within and into Metro Manila, due to the ongoing community quarantine, have limited the manpower levels at Manila airport," the airline stated.

Earlier this week, United Airlines suspended its Manila-Guam flights between March 22 and May 3. This includes United's Manila-Koror, Palau, segment.