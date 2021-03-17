No new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 846 tests performed Monday, according to the Joint Information Center.

On March 14, JIC also reported zero showed positive for COVID-19 out of 115 tested.

On March 13, JIC reported one tested positive out of 153 who were tested.

From March 12 through March 14, nine tests on surveillance cases have been performed. All nine tested negative for COVID-19.

That's a reversal from last year's hundreds of COVID-19 infections in a day at the height of the pandemic on Guam.

A total of 33,812 Guam residents have received their first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The number of fully vaccinated Guam residents has reached 29,373, according to the JIC update on Tuesday.

Half of Guam's residents age 16 or older could be vaccinated by May, according to the governor's goal.

To date, there have been a total of 7,773 officially reported cases of COVID-19, with 134 deaths, 23 cases in active isolation, and 7,616 not in active isolation.