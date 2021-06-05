Guam marks June 2021 as Philippine Independence Month

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Judge Maria Cenzon and leaders of Guam's Filipino community gathered virtually on Zoom on Friday to mark the proclamation of June as Guam's Philippine Independence Month.

This year’s theme is “Kalayaan 2021: Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan” or Independence 2021: Spirit of Freedom for Unity and Healing of the Nation.

"The 123rd anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine Independence is an occasion to deepen our resolve to bring about positive change in our community in Guam as we join Filipinos here in Guam and around the world in commemorating the birth of their nation," the governor stated in her proclamation.

The governor said Guam and the Philippines share a common trait, resiliency, which became evident especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam and the Philippines also share a common past, having been sold by Spain to the United States.

The U.S. victory in the Spanish-American War of 1898 produced a peace treaty that compelled the Spanish to relinquish claims on Cuba, and to cede sovereignty over Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines to the United States, according to the State Department.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of U.S. and Philippine diplomatic relations.