The President of the Guam Medical Association has called on elected officials to "quarantine the entire island" for two weeks and only allow those in health care and public safety out.

"We suck it up for two weeks, shut down all in and outbound flights," said Shieh. "Stop the spread.”

The GMA president said a closure of our borders for two weeks would "stop additional incoming virus, and allow us to manage and recover."

The physician maintains a lockdown of the island is the only way to stop new cases from coming in.

"Experts have stated, that more than 40% of the people in our country will be infected. Guam is small, and our population is fragile, we don't have enough doctors and nurses," said Shieh. "You get the virus and you are out along with thousands of your patients. We recommend that all healthcare providers be tested, and that we close our borders and lockdown Guam for two weeks."