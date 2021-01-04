With the ushering in of a new year, the Guam Memorial Hospital launched their redesigned website and a new logo that reflect their core values of accountability, cost efficiency, excellence in service, safety and quality.

The new website showcases the hospital's mission and core story through a user-friendly and interactive design helping patients easily access information about the hospital's services, online payment system and other features.

"We are excited and hope you will be pleasantly edified with our newly reconstructed website," said Hospital Administrator/CEO, Lillian Perez-Posadas.

The website and logo were designed by Klara M.

Being Guam’s only public hospital, GMHA delivers its services to the people of Guam with the spirit of compassionate care in an organizational culture of respect. The shield is a representation of how the staff, doctors and nurses serve as protectors of Guam’s people regardless of their ability to pay, and no one understands more the culture of their patients, according to a release from the hospital.

You can experience the new GMHA website at www.gmha.org.