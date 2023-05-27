Guam Memorial Hospital recovering, but needs food and supplies for staff

The island's only public hospital is recovering from being in a state of emergency, reeling from damage sustained from Typhoon Mawar. Guam Memorial Hospital now needs help with supplies, materials and feeding its staff.

"We had walls come down, doors to the outside and typhoon shutters come open," Cindy Hanson, GMH spokesperson, told The Guam Daily Post. "The flooding was incredible from windows, the ceiling, the elevators. At one point during the storm, water was flowing down all major staircases. It was a dangerous situation during the storm."

Water leaks at the hospital are nothing new, but with the inundation brought on by Mawar, the hospital found itself in the deep end.

"It was all hands on deck with as many employees as available, including our executive team, mopping up water and assisting where needed," Hanson continued.

According to Hanson, the hospital's facilities maintenance team worked tirelessly through the storm to address damage from Mawar's torrential rains and powerful winds to keep GMH operational.

"(They) never rested once during the storm as doors flew open, windows and the ceiling leaked, portions of the roof came down, walls came down and, at one point, we nearly lost our generator when the doors started caving in," she said.

At some point during the typhoon, a fire broke out in the hospital's kitchen. GMH lost its dietary department as a result. The Skilled Nursing Facility is now providing meals for patients at both locations.

"We are able to provide meals for our patients at the SNF and transfer them to the hospital, but there is nothing inside the hospital to provide nourishment for the staff," Hanson said.

Community support

GMH is asking the community for assistance over the next few days, placing a call-out to restaurants and food trucks to provide food for the staff, who have also been working around the clock.

"We are very proud of our team for their response, but the hospital is in a state of emergency. Yes, services were impacted, and we did the best we could," Hanson said.

Although the hospital is recovering from a state of emergency, staff members have not stopped caring for patients and are doing so as best they can, said Hanson.

GMH is waiting on the arrival of personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Meanwhile, officials from the federal Department of Health and Human Services have begun assessments of the hospital.

As GMH continues to address facility issues, Hanson asked members of the community to assist by contributing what they can.

"We are addressing issues with the facility and could use the community's support, especially to provide meals for our staff," she said. "Any contributions are welcome, including supplies, materials and meals for our staff."