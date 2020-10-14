Guam military bases transition health protection condition level to moderate

The Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy bases on Guam have shifted to health protection condition level B, with additional protective measures.

The new COVID-19 health protection condition level is a notch lower than the previous HPCON C. The military had been under HPCON C since August.

HPCON B, or Bravo, indicates a moderate increase in community transmissions during COVID-19, according to the Department of Defense.

HPCON C, or Charlie, indicates substantial and sustained community transmission.

While HPCON B indicates moderate transmissions, based on DOD's health protection condition levels, the military bases on Guam aren't putting their guard down.

The joint military command in the Marianas, led by Rear Adm. John Menoni, stated in a press release Tuesday that COVID-19 remains a significant threat to public health and the military mission-readiness and bases remain in a public health emergency.

"Service members, civilian employees, contractors and their dependents must continue to exercise personal responsibility and sound public health practices to successfully combat this pandemic," the Joint Region Marianas stated.

Military installations on Guam, JRM stated, "shall remain postured to rapidly return to more restrictive HPCON levels and protective measures should COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase."