Guam murderer who killed 9 denied compassionate release

A man serving multiple life sentences for his part in a crime spree that led to the deaths of at least nine people in the 1980s was denied his request to get out of prison.

Eligio Adriatico, who is at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, sought a reduction in sentence and asked for compassionate release, stating he is housed in a prison that is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, adding he is at high risk of suffering serious illness if he becomes reinfected.

Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday denied the request.

The 59-year-old murderer also argued that his age and race place him at risk of severe illness from the virus.

The government still opposed Adriatico’s request to get out of prison.

Adriatico and co-actor Romeo O. Marquez were charged after engaging in a crime spree that left seven people dead and 10 seriously hurt between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, 1983, court documents state.

A jury convicted Adriatico on two counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault, two counts of assault, robbery, and two counts of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole or work release, documents state.

While in prison, Adriatico and Marquez were convicted in the Aug. 7, 1984, shooting at the Guam Department of Corrections facility, where they killed two inmates and left two others permanently disabled.

Judge Janet Weeks gave Adriatico four life sentences without parole to run concurrently with the other case.

Judge Perez noted in his decision denying Adriatico’s compassionate release request that Adriatico acknowledges the seriousness of the offenses and argued he “was a troubled and immature adolescent who was prone to mental and emotional challenges.”

The court also noted Adriatico has since completed numerous adult continuing education programs and self-improvement programs.