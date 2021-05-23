After more than a year of closure over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Museum is looking to reopen to the public in June, Department of Chamorro Affairs President Melvin Won Pat-Borja told The Guam Daily Post.

The Sen. Antonio "Tony" Palomo Guam and Chamorro Educational Facility, or the Guam Museum, submitted its safe reopening plan to the Department of Public Health and Social Services and is hoping to soon get approval, he said.

Kicking off the reopening is a rotating exhibit on the Spanish colonial period on Guam, in cooperation with the Guam Preservation Trust, he said.

This is in addition to showcasing once again the permanent exhibits at the repository of Guam's historic artifacts, according to Won-Pat Borja, who's also the executive director for the Commission on Decolonization.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the public back to the Guam Museum in the safest way possible, and we're working with Public Health to make sure we can do so," he said.

There are lots of details, he said, that come with reopening the museum in the midst of a public health emergency. For example, the amount of time needed to sanitize after every visitor or group of visitors leaves the museum, or the maximum capacity allowed.

Around the nation, he said, some 16% of museums may permanently close because of the prolonged pandemic closure.

"And a lot of museum staff were let go. It's a little bit nerve-wracking because of a lot of changes that are affecting museums," he said, but he has high hopes that the Guam Museum will be able to reopen as planned.

At this time, the Guam Museum is seeking volunteers interested in donating their time and skills to the continued preservation and presentation of the island's history and culture, Won Pat-Borja said. Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old.

"Anyone interested can email Dr. Michael Lujan Bevacqua, our curator at the Guam Museum, at michael.bevacqua@dca.guam.gov or call 989-4455," he said.

Won-Pat Borja also said the government contract with Galaide Group LLC, the firm that manages, manages and operates the museum, expired so the facility is now publicly managed.

While the Guam Museum's exhibits have been closed to the public, it has increased its presence on social media, releasing bits and pieces of Guam's historic facts and photos.

"If we can't bring people to the museum, we'd at least bring the museum to them while we are preparing to reopen," Won Pat-Borja said.

Besides the exhibits still not open the public, the Guam Museum has also been challenged with low demand for its rental spaces. But with the recent increase in the maximum number of people that can socially gather, Won-Pat Borja hopes people will start renting out their spaces once again.

The Guam Museum held its soft opening in November 2016, three years after its groundbreaking in February 2013.