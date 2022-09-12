Guam Museum gets funding needed for urgent repairs

The Office of the Governor and the Department of CHamoru Affairs announced they have secured $300,000 to invest into repairs and maintenance of the Sen. Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and CHamoru Cultural Facility.

Adelup said in a press release that it has worked closely with the Guam Economic Development Authority to secure the funding for infrastructure repairs to the DCA facilities. It notes that bids for the project opened Sept. 2 and interested parties can pick up packets at the Department of Public Works.

The governor's office stated in the release that although the Guam Museum is a relatively new facility, a number of urgent repairs are needed to maintain the integrity of the building and ensure the longevity of its operations. Most recently, according to the release, the museum experienced water leaks in the upper atrium archway due to heat degradation.

Funding for the repairs come from GEDA through a combination of Hotel Occupancy Tax Bond and Qualifying Certificate funds in addition to funding from DCA’s General Fund appropriation. The funds will be used to reseal the roof and skylights of the atrium, pressure-wash and paint the facility’s exterior and build an outdoor awning to help mitigate water runoff and leakage from inclement weather, Adelup stated in the release.

“Our administration stands committed to preserving the more than 4,000 years of CHamoru culture, history, tradition and heritage housed in the Guam Museum,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in the release. “As the historic storehouse of our indigenous identity, the museum itself reflects the storied resilience of our people, which continues to inspire our strengthening recovery today.”