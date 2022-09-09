Guam Museum hopes to receive items from closed Yokoi Memorial Museum

A memorial museum for the Japanese soldier who lived hidden in the jungles of Guam for 28 years after the end of World War II has closed, according to an article that appeared Sept. 6 in Japan's Mainichi daily newspaper.

The article notes that the closure of the Yokoi Memorial Museum on Sept. 3 followed the death of Shoichi Yokoi’s wife, Mihoko, who had served as the director of the facility located in Nagoya, Japan. She died in May at the age of 94.

Shoichi Yokoi was sent to Guam in March 1944 during World War II and continued to live in the jungle, unaware the war had ended, before finally being found and returned to Japan in February 1972, according to the article.

Shoichi Yokoi’s first words upon returning to Japan were, “Shamefully, I have returned home.” This became a buzz phrase at the time, the Mainichi reported.

Shoichi Yokoi died in September 1997 at the age of 82 and Mihoko Yokoi opened the memorial facility in June 2006, the article stated. Among the items displayed in the museum was a life-size replica of a jungle cave that Shoichi Yokoi lived in during his time in Guam.

Omi Hatashin, a nephew of Shoichi Yokoi, said in an interview with the Mainichi that he plans to donate many of Shoichi Yokoi’s remaining items to various places, including Guam.

Michael Lujan Bevacqua, curator at the Guam Museum, told The Guam Daily Post the museum already has a number of items from Shoichi Yokoi’s time on island, noting the artifacts have been a highlight of the museum’s collection over the years.

“In our current 'Hinanao-ta' exhibit, there is a section focusing on Yokoi's story, featuring items that he used while in hiding in Guam's jungles,” Bevacqua said. "But seeing the news coverage from Japan about the closing of his museum, they have more pieces that we would love to get to further highlight his story and that chapter in Guam's history."

Bevacqua added that Dave Tydingco, chair of the Guam Museum Foundation, had seen the Mainichi article and shared it with museum staff.

“He's been in contact with the local Japanese consulate to see how we can get involved and hopefully receive some of the items,” Bevacqua said.