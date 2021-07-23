Guam missed its 80% COVID-19 adult vaccination goal by a slim 1.1 percentage points, the equivalent of 1,316 adults who were not fully vaccinated by Liberation Day.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, however, already announced the lifting of more pandemic restrictions a day after the Operation Liberate Guam goal is reached when more people become fully vaccinated.

Damian Lukas, 45, is among those who didn't get a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine until Thursday, and would still be counted toward the herd immunity target.

"It's for protecting us against the virus," he told The Guam Daily Post after completing his vaccination at the Micronesia Mall and receiving a $20 Shell gas voucher plus a box of 50 face masks from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The governor's goal was to fully vaccinate 96,031 adults by July 21, but the final count for that day was only 94,715, based on Joint Information Center data.

That's 78.90% of Guam's estimated 120,039 adult population.

Overall, 101,241 individuals on Guam, including minors 12 to 17 years old, have been fully vaccinated.

**********SUBHED:**********

Mask mandate remains

On Wednesday night, the governor signed an executive order lifting more COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, effective at 12:01 a.m. the day after Guam officially achieves its adult vaccination goal of 80%.

DPHSS would have to certify that the goal has been reached, and the results accepted by the governor.

For many, this signals the full reopening of the tourism economy, especially with government quarantine lifted for most travelers to Guam, including those here for vaccine tourism.

********NOTE: 4 BULLETS AFTER THIS GRAF*********

The additional restrictions that will be lifted a day after Guam reaches the 80% adult vaccination goal are:

No more limits on the number of people who can gather socially.

Businesses can go back to 100% occupancy.

No more social distancing requirements.

There will no longer be a requirement of operations on an appointment-only basis.

The governor, however, will not be lifting the mandate to wear masks, as a continued means of protection against COVID-19.

"Individuals over the age of 2 shall continue to be required to wear masks in congregate settings, whether indoor or outdoor, and in accordance with DPHSS guidance," the governor wrote in her July 21 executive order.

The governor and key health officials earlier said the threat of the more contagious delta variant, which has been reported in Guam but in only one individual, makes it more important for all to be fully vaccinated and to keep the mask mandate.

Despite falling just short of its herd immunity goal, Guam is still among the highest fully vaccinated populations on U.S. soil.

President Biden's 70% vaccination goal by July 4, which fell short, included anyone who at least was vaccinated with a first dose, but not necessarily considered fully vaccinated.

************SUBHED:**********

Emergency declaration extended

The governor's executive order extended the public health emergency for an additional 30 days and it is now set to expire Aug. 30, which would be more than 17 months since the first order was issued in March 2020 because of COVID-19.

Guam also remains under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, during which most activities are permitted under moderate restrictions imposed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The federal government has authorized some $3 billion for Guam's COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery.