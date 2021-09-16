U.S. flags that were flown of the nation's Capitol will be given to Guam National Guard members who deployed to Washington D.C. as part of the Capitol Response mission earlier this year.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas presented the flags to the Guam National Guard presented the flags on Wednesday at his office in Hagåtña.

“This is the least we can do to recognize the extra sacrifice that was made to keep the Congress safe and reassure the nation that the Capitol was secure. This is just a small token of our appreciation,” San Nicolas said.

Accepting the flags on behalf of the Guard, Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui expressed her appreciation for San Nicolas’s support during the troops stay in the nation’s capital.

“On behalf of our troops, they are sending their most heartfelt thanks, un dangkolo na si Yu’us Ma’ase, and they would do it all over again, no doubt whatsoever," the TAG stated.