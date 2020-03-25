Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who is also commander in chief of the Guam National Guard, activated Guard airmen and soldiers on March 21 to assist in COVID-19 response efforts.

More than 40 GUNG soldiers and airmen were placed on state active duty to support the Guam Police Department with perimeter security and visitor control at isolation sites and quarantine locations on island, according to a press release from the Guard.

Senior Airman Keith Orlino, from the Guam Air National Guard’s 254th Security Forces Squadron, was posted at Guam’s COVID-19 isolation unit in Barrigada Heights and assisted with traffic control and visitor checks alongside GPD officers.

“During this time, I feel good knowing that we’re out here contributing alongside our partners,” he said. “We will beat it; it’s just a matter of time and following the direction of our leadership and governor. I am really happy to be here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”