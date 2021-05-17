Guam National Guard charter member Frank Cruz retires

The Guam National Guard held a retirement ceremony for one of its original members, Chief Frankie Cruz, at the Barrigada Readiness Complex on May 11. Cruz has served as the chief of security for the Guam Department of Military Affairs for 15 years.

Prior to serving as DMA chief of security, Cruz served in Vietnam, and was a charter member of the Guam National Guard when it was created in 1982. The ceremony was attended by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the Guam National Guard command team and Cruz's family and friends.

“Thank you, Governor, for taking time out of your busy schedule to be here," Cruz said. "Thank you (Maj.) Gen. Aguigui and all the soldiers, airmen and DMA. But most especially, I want to thank my lovely wife, Josephine, for supporting me and always being there.”