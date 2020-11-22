The Guam National Guard’s command team visited SECFOR 3 unit, which is currently deployed to secure the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense in Yigo.

The command team, consisting of Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Vickie Carriaga, state command chief warrant officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, acting state command Sgt. Maj., spoke with the Soldiers of SECFOR 3, which is tasked with providing security to Guam’s THAAD system.

The command team visited operations centers and guard towers, speaking to soldiers about their mission, family life, and overall wellbeing.

Spc. Sean Rasa is stationed at Tower 3.

"I'm happy to be protecting my family and neighbors on Guam, and I would do this again in a heartbeat," said Rasa.

SECFOR 3's Capt. Farin Mondia and 1st Sgt. Clay Elicio, the command team got a good sense of troop morale and living conditions. The visit concluded with remarks of gratitude from Aguigui, and presentations of coins of excellence.

“What you do makes a significant difference to national security,” said Aguigui in her remarks.

“Everyone wants world peace, and this is where it starts. You are protecting our not only our families and neighbors here on Guam, but the rest of the world, because we are at the forefront. So thank you for raising your hand to do this mission, and please thank your families as well. Because this is worth defending, and I can tell by your motivation here today that for SECFOR 3 - losing is not an option.”