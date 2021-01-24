Some Guam National Guard members may extend their service in Washington D.C. in response to a call for continued support.

A group of Guam National Guard personnel are in D.C. for the presidential inauguration, which took place this past week.

D.C. National Guard typically support the Secret Service during presidential inaugurations and other high-level, large group events, but considering the current security situation, the National Guard Bureau called to states and territories for assistance.

And now they are asking the states and territories for continued help, though with a much smaller footprint said Mark Scott, Guam National Guard public affairs officer.

He noted the assistance is for upcoming events, including the State of the Union address and the impeachment trial that is under discussion by members of Congress.

Scott said they’re speaking with Guard personnel and trying to determine who can remain.

Scott also wanted to share a message of appreciation.

“We really do thank the community for the outpouring of support, both here and in D.C.,” Scott said.

He noted that Congressman Michael San Nicolas opened his office for deployed Guard personnel to use as their break room while on shift. Additionally, former Congressman Robert Underwood and Madeleine Bordallo, former congresswoman and now Adelup’s liaison to Washington D.C., took time to stop by and speak with Guard members.

Deployed members shared messages on Facebook, noting high spirits and reiterating the message that they appreciate the support from Congressman San Nicolas, D.C. National Guard, and local businesses.

The USO, McDonalds, various local restaurants, food trucks and civilians bring them food and snacks, including home-baked cookies with hand-written notes, according to Spc. Nicole Cruz.

Sgt. John Chargualaf also noted: “Yes we good, and yes it’s cold.”

The temperature in Washington D.C. has ranged from the mid-30s to low 40s.