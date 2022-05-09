Guam National Guard recruiting in full swing after COVID-19 missions, shortfalls

After two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and recruiting shortfalls, the Guam Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion is raring to go.

According to Lt. Col. Steve Warren, commander of the battalion, school closures and limited access to traditional venues forced recruiters to innovate and think outside the box.

“Among the most important strategies were becoming more visible in the virtual space, and listening to the needs of a new generation of recruits,” he said. “Although numbers reflect an overall decline in recruiting, the Guard remained present within the community throughout the course of pandemic response.”

Warren said the Guam local militia is now focusing on its youngest available talent pool: Gen Z. Billboards, part of the National Guard’s ongoing campaign, feature slogans such as, “Guam’s next greatest generation is now,” and “Protect your culture. Defend your island.”

“If you’ve seen our young troops in action over the last two years, you might agree that our Gen Z soldiers are highly capable, adaptable and hardworking. They are technology natives with the world at their fingertips, with a need to connect their service to a higher purpose. But times are tough,” Warren said.

The campaign looks to bring a hopeful message of inclusion and possibility to members of Gen Z, as they enter into adulthood following an unprecedented pandemic disruption.

“We are seeking to connect personal areas of interest, goals, and in line with their backgrounds and perspectives – all which will work to the betterment of the missions in which they will undertake - while in the Guard, and in life,” he said. “Another strength of Gen Z is their ability to create professional content using local talent. As a testament to this, our campaign will feature relevant, real-world stories of local Guard soldiers both in and out of uniform, and how they have been able to positively impact their communities.”