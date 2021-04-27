Guam National Guard personnel will be training at the Port Beach along Route 18 in Piti for its Advanced Leaders Course this week.

Training will be held today and tomorrow, April 27-28, according to a press release.

According to Mark Scott, Guam National Guard public affairs officer, training will be held throughout the day. They do not expect to impact traffic near Port Beach along Route 18. However, residents are advised to use discretion if they hear or see uniformed service members training in the area. Training effects may include the use of blank ammunition and “flash-bang” simulators, according to the release.

The Advanced Leaders Course is an Army training requirement to promote soldiers from E5 to E6. ALC generally takes place off-island, in two two-week phases, Scott said.

"But our 203rd Regional Training Institute has worked hard to get accredited, and we can now conduct the complete course here, saving money, increasing access to soldiers who need it, and developing our leaders here at home," Scott said.

Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio said this training is critical to the success of our Guam National Guard and the security of our island and region.

“We are proud to be a partner with our Guam National Guard and we look forward to more opportunities to assist with efforts to defend our island and our nation,” Respicio said.