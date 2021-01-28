Guam National Guard vaccination clinic continues for manåmko' ages 60 and older at UOG field house

The Guam National Guard sent out a reminder to the community that they are continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccinations for manåmko' ages 60 and up at the University of Guam field house.

"It has come to our attention that unofficial messages are circulating about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for those below 60 years of age. We would like to remind the community that with the exception of essential personnel defined by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, such as first responders, we are only administering to Phase 1C (60 yrs+) at this time," according to public affairs officer Mark Scott.

"The vaccine will not be available for anyone who does not qualify for Phase 1C, until the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services announces otherwise. Please continue to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support of the Guam National Guard."

The National Guard clinic will continue through Saturday, and is held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. These clinics are open to the public for Phase 1C, individuals 60 years and older, in need of their first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite.

The clinic was organized in partnership and with the assistance of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, UOG staff, Americorps, and Guam Fire Department medics.

Southern Region Community Health Center

DPHSS also will continue its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Region Community Health Center in Inarajan through Saturday, Jan. 30, starting at 8:30 a.m. each day.

On Friday, the clinic will administer vaccines to adults 60 years and older and others who received dose one of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 8.

On Saturday, Moderna will be administered to adults 60 years and older.

DPHSS will issue up to 250 tickets daily at SRCHC for vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis to patients in their vehicles only. Patient Parking Instructions will be printed on the back of each ticket. Please bring a photo ID. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination card.

Drive-thru community testing resumes Jan. 28-29 in Tiyan

DPHSS also will resume COVID-19 community testing on Jan. 29 at the Old Carnival Grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada from 9 a.m.- noon.

DPHSS will offer up to 300 COVID-19 tests each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are reminded that this event is only a COVID-19 community testing. No vaccinations will be offered at this location.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Bring a picture ID.

The Northern Region Community Health Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only and can be contacted by calling 635-7525/6.