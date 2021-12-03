He’s spent the past 24 years serving in the U.S. Army and now Command Sgt. Maj. Jason P. Dein is calling Fort Hood, Texas his home after he assumed responsibility of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

An assumption of responsibility ceremony was held for the Dededo native on the Army base Dec. 1.

During his brief time preparing for his new role, Dein was able to witness the pride and “Brave Rifles” spirit of the troops he will be leading.

“Over the past couple of weeks, you have thoroughly impressed me with your professionalism, dedication, esprit-de-corps – but most of all, your pride in this great regiment,” Dein said. “I am truly humbled and honored to have the privilege to serve alongside everyone in such a distinguished regiment.”

Col. Kevin D. Bradley, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, welcomed Dein to the military base known as "The Great Place" during the ceremony.

“Your reputation carries across this Army and we are grateful that you take the mantle of the 25th regimental command sergeant major today,” Bradley said. “To say the Army got this pick right is an understatement. Your impact is already being felt in the personal sacrifices you and your family made to get here is humble.”

Dein assumed responsibility months after Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday relinquished responsibility of the regiment to assume responsibility of the 1st Cavalry Division.

Dein was previously assigned as command sergeant major of 1st Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Benning, Georgia.

He first enlisted in the Army in 1997 as an infantryman and served in leadership roles that range from fire team leader to command sergeant major.