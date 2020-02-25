Guam needs more substance abuse treatment specialists

There are about 30 substance abuse counselors on island, but only 20 are currently still providing treatment for substance abuse disorders, according to Carissa Pangelinan, the deputy director at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

This isn't much of a difference from numbers reported in 2019, although five hopefuls are expected to take their certification test in March.

As discussions focus on interdiction and gaps in law enforcement – particularly as Guam combats a drug abuse epidemic – the island is in need of about 50 more substance abuse counselors to meet the demand from those hoping for recovery, according to information provided by Pangelinan.

Again, not necessarily new information. In 2019, The Guam Daily Post highlighted gaps in drug treatment resources. Based on interviews conducted with professionals and those seeking help, certification requires extensive supervision and education hours. Additionally, funding is needed to hire and retain counselors in a field where turnover is high due to burnout and the very nature of the profession.

In general, there is a shortage of substance abuse treatment specialists nationwide – not just counselors.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero acknowledged the need for more specialists via her public safety address in January.

"We must acknowledge that addiction is a sickness – that no society can punish its way to sobriety or cure these crimes with prison cells alone," the address stated.

To help assist with this, Behavioral Health will again open an in-patient detox unit by the end of March.

And to help secure the specialists needed to service more treatment capacity, Behavioral Health became a certified National Health Service Corps site in July 2019.

With this certification, students may be eligible for scholarships that could include tuition, fees and a living stipend if they, in return, work for Behavioral Health for at least two years. Professionals might also be able to take advantage of student loan repayment if they commit to working at an NHSC site such as Behavioral Health for at least two years.

Disciplines covered under the program include physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

But so far, no one has been hired under the program.

"We have not hired anyone yet under this program, but have actively been recruiting and speaking with candidates who are eligible for the programs," Pangelinan said.

Meanwhile, the administration is looking at new initiatives to address drug treatment. As part of her State of the Island address, Leon Guerrero said the Department of Corrections, Department of Youth Affairs and Judiciary of Guam have developed the Guam Immediate Violation Enforcement Program, which will launch in the coming weeks.

This will immediately provide treatment in a prison setting to drug re-offenders.

Moreover, Guam will break ground on its first Women's Drug Addiction Center in March, which will focus on mothers seeking treatment.