Two island boys will make Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands proud when they hit the stage during NBC’s "American Song Contest."

The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, will air March 21 and includes artists who will represent each state and the territories.

America will get a taste of island music sounds when Jason J. reveals a new song as he represents Guam.

“I got contacted by a talent scout. Usually, I am not the type to go for competitions of sorts. This one was unique in a sense where I could perform a song I had written. I was at a point where I was like let me just give it a try. I’m stoked, stoked to be here,” Jason J said. “This is totally different, totally new. It’s a huge production. I’ve done festivals but this is definitely another level.”

Jason J., who is now living in California, started his music journey at a young age, and has since played his music in front of a growing audience.

“It’s been a long journey so far from where it all started. You just keep on doing something with a lot of passion and heart, and eventually some things come out for the better,” he said.

Jason J. has a new, unreleased song prepared for the show.

“It’s a surprise. I think it’s one of my better songs I’ve written so far. I am really proud of it. I just can’t wait to show you guys,” he said. “And for the path of an artist and song writer, it can be very challenging. I feel like if you just take the time everyday to grow and learn something new about your art and about yourself, and just keep hitting it, then one day it’s going to pay all off. Just keep trying and keep going no matter how hard it gets. … I am very excited to represent the island of Guam. Thank you to all of the people out there, especially on Guam, who has supported me from day one. I love you guys and I appreciate you very much.”

The Northern Mariana Islands also has representation on the show.

Matthew Sablan, who is musically known as "Sabyu," will the NMI’s first artist to appear in the contest.

“It’s exciting and very exciting times. There’s a lot of pre-production going on now but just navigating these oceans and making sure we follow that north star to the show,” said Sabyu.

He grew up in Saipan before moving to Hawaii and ending up in Washington.

“I’ve just been on my music journey since I was in elementary and middle school and playing, recording and performing. This opportunity came up and I was a candidate for the representative and here we are. I am very honored because I know there’s a lot of talent out there in the CNMI,” he said. “I want to be able to connect everybody out there in the world through this common language of music.”

Sabyu also has a new song that will be showcased during the contest.

“My main message especially to the younger artists out there, even if you come from a small place, a small island, you can make huge waves in this world. Be that through music, be that through dance, through your expression of art but even our communities with whatever skills you have, and really make a huge impact on everybody around you,” he said. ‘I think this is huge for the Marianas and is something to be celebrated. This is the first season so all the next artists in the next seasons, look out for the opportunity.”