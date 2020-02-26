Two days after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, in her State of the Island Address "our dengue fever outbreak is over," Public Health on Wednesday confirmed there are recently confirmed, locally acquired dengue cases.

The onset of symptoms for one locally acquired dengue fever case was reported on Feb. 8 and confirmed on Feb. 26, according to Public Health. Another locally acquired dengue fever case was confirmed on Jan. 11.

It takes three more locally acquired dengue cases in a two-week period for Public Health to declare a dengue outbreak, according to Public Health.

The last dengue outbreak on Guam began and ended in September 2019, Public Health stated.

Public Health is distributing 5,000 mosquito nets that were donated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.