There’s no firm date for when the island will reopen for tourists, said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who noted the need to protect the community from further COVID-19 infections and jump-start a stagnant economy.

During her Wednesday press briefing, the governor said her administration is working closely with health experts, the business sector and her physicians' advisory group.

The governor had said the island would reopen July 1. However, that was postponed indefinitely as the island’s COVID-19 numbers rose. To date, there have been a total of 307 confirmed cases since testing started in March – more than 100 of those cases were confirmed in the last month alone.

Some of the new cases are from passengers who have recently arrived from high-risk areas, the governor said.

“I want to make sure when the decision is made ... we balance both the protection of the community and the ability of our economy to move on,” she said.

“Tourism is one of the major drivers of our economy and thousands of jobs are dependent on tourist activities," she said. "And our ability to provide public services is dependent on the taxes (generated).”

Government and industry officials have said the bulk of the approximately 27,000 workers who've filed for unemployment benefits are from the tourism industry. Many hotels, shops and other support businesses have been closed since March, leaving thousands without jobs or with fewer hours and smaller paychecks.

Officials have said they anticipate the total number of affected workers to be about 38,000. Guam's total workforce, according to Guam Department of Labor 2019 data, is roughly 65,220.

High risk

The governor, who was joined by Dr. Felix Cabrera, said they’re trying to determine the protocol for inbound passengers and one of the factors in that plan is point of origin.

“If they’re coming from a low, low-risk area, the requirements may not be as stringent as those coming from a higher risk (area),” the governor stated, adding many returning Guamanians are coming from high-risk areas. There have been, in the last few weeks, returning residents who were in quarantine when they tested positive for COVID-19.

Cabrera said these high-risk areas are being monitored and will be regularly updated. On Wednesday, he presented 12 new high-risk areas, which automatically require inbound passengers be quarantined in a government facility.

“If you’re coming from these high-risk areas, we’re giving you a five-day notice,” Cabrera said.

For travelers who aren’t originating from a high-risk area, they can quarantine at home or in their hotel for 14 days with the option to take a test on Day 7 of quarantine if they tested negative prior to arrival. Without a pre-arrival test, the new test will have to be taken on Day 10. A negative test result in either case will allow for early release from quarantine, though the traveler will have to continue monitoring symptoms.

Inbound travelers flying into Guam from a high-risk area can quarantine at home or a hotel if they took a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test within 72 hours prior to arrival and it shows a negative result. Those without a pre-travel test will have to quarantine at a government facility, though they too can take a test again for early release from quarantine.

Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Bulgaria, Croatia, Mexico, Sweden and Ukraine have been added to the list of high-risk areas for travelers entering Guam.

• Guam's previously listed high-risk states for travelers are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

• Guam's previously listed high-risk countries for travelers are Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal and Philippines.