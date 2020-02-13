Patrick Lujan will remain the state historic preservation officer, according to the Office of the Governor, even as Lynda Aguon, who held that position prior to her termination, is reinstated into office.

However, Aguon also held the title of Guam historic preservation officer, according to old staffing patterns.

The GHPO is a classified position created by local law, whereas the SHPO position was created by federal law and is appointed by the governor.

A 2010 opinion from the Office of the Attorney General discusses the matter.

According to that opinion, the same individual can act as both the GHPO and SHPO, provided that this person was appointed to act as SHPO by the governor.

Although this would appear ideal, the two positions may be filled by two different people, the opinion stated.

Aguon fired last year, reinstated Tuesday

Aguon was fired in June 2019, accused of retaliating against or belittling staff and using a government vehicle without authorization, among other charges.

She appealed her firing at the Civil Service Commission, and while the CSC administrative law judge recommended the termination be sustained due to insubordination, commissioners were unable to muster the four votes needed to accept the recommendation.

The result was that Aguon prevailed, and the CSC ordered her immediate reinstatement Tuesday night.

She went back to work Wednesday as the GHPO.

Aguon's office falls under the Department of Parks and Recreation, and management could still appeal the matter at the courts. However, the judgment calls for Aguon to be reinstated immediately.

The Office of the Attorney General represented DPR management during Aguon's termination appeal. It is not yet known what action the office will take.