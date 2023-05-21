Guam now in COR 3

As island residents enjoyed Saturday’s beautiful sunny weather, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, placed Guam in Condition of Readiness 3 and urged residents to make necessary preparations for Tropical Depression 2W as it makes its way toward the Marianas.

COR 3 was declared at 1 p.m.

It’s been five years since Guam has experienced Category 1-strength typhoon winds. The last two storms were Typhoon Dolphin in 2015 and Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018.

“Those are really only two significant systems, other than a lot of tropical storms that we’ve had near misses by, like Typhoon Wutip in February 2019. So we’ve had a lot of nearby ones. But this one is a very real possible threat for a very near pass or overhead pass on Guam. We are very much in the crosshairs of possibilities,” said Landon Aydlett, chief meteorologist for Guam's National Weather Service Office.

NWS reported, as of 2:46 p.m. Saturday, a typhoon watch was issued for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan, as 2W tracked about 610 miles south-southeast of Guam.

With the tropical depression in motion, Aydlett told The Guam Daily Post the system had not changed its position much since Friday when NWS first alerted the community that it was expected to make a “beeline for Guam.”

“It’s got pros and cons. It’s been sitting nearly stationary in Chuuk state for nearly 48 hours, sitting in place, trying to get its act together. It actually moved a little bit further away from us since (Friday) evening,” Aydlett said.

But that’s a technicality, he said. The system did a loop later that evening, drifting a little away from Guam.

“But that has no overall impact on what’s expected. It’s starting to make its way, gradual turn toward the north-northwest and that’s where all models are favoring a position of north-northwestward in the coming days,” Aydlett said. “The track still makes a target of the Mariana Islands.”

Aydlett said NWS is watching for 2W to get “its act together,” so that it could get a “better feel for position, motion, intensification. And all these things are starting to come into alignment now.”

The next few days

He said 2W had the potential to develop into a tropical storm Saturday night through Sunday morning and continue to intensify.

“We are going to continue to watch it closely because it is really going to have impact on how fast it intensifies. Does it delay its intensification process, does it move from the east to the west? These are all things that are possible,” Aydlett said.

Looking at 2W, he said, it's very possible the storm can bring winds stronger than Category 1 winds.

“It’s likely to be at least a tropical storm. Based on forecast trends, that likelihood of a typhoon passing through the region is increasing every day, so we have to keep that in mind,” Aydlett said.

Aydlett said the island needs to take heed now to prepare as Guam is now in an El Niño weather pattern, which places the island right in Typhoon Alley conditions.

“That’s a big point to make. We’ve had three years of El Niña, our dry seasons have been a little wetter so we've not had a really bad wildfire season over the years. So our sword grass is abundantly thick, the trees have been able to grow unmitigated for years, so we have a lot of limbs, shrubs, trees and sword grass,” Aydlett said.

“These are all going to compound the problems of yard debris, stuff that falls in a tropical depression or storm that could still pack a punch. We have all these factors involved plus we have new people to the island, new people at the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, or the military that may have never dealt with a storm,” he said.

That’s why it’s important to keep up to date with the forecasts, because “this has the potential to be a big one,” he advised.

Aydlett encouraged residents to change their mindset and remember Guam is in a part of the world known as Typhoon Alley, given the high likelihood of storm development.

“That’s something I am personally dealing with,” he said. “Because in my mind I think we are coming out of three years of no action, no tropical cyclones approaching us in the region and it’s like, what is this going to be? Is it something that’s going to be a problem? Is this for real or whatnot?”

He stated, “I think this is like a reverse PTSD, where we got to really change our mindset that we are in Typhoon Alley and tropical cyclones do happen. Typhoons can strike the island. We have to be ready to act and respond to it. We are looking at a real credible threat of some system pushing through the region early next week that could be problematic for us. We really have to change our mindset to be in a proactive, preparedness action phase to do what we need to do when it comes to typhoon threats.”

Preparations

As military installations and its service members were busy securing facilities, the Post spoke with local residents about whether they were taking action to prepare.

William Naden had just docked at Malesso' Pier after spending time out at sea. He was headed to the store to pick up items he needs to be storm ready.

“I am probably going to go get some canned foods, butane for my burner and I am going to take my firewood from outside and put it inside so I can barbecue. For the most part, … I will prepare to not have power. I don't know if this is going to be a big one, so probably going to wait to put up my shutters,” Naden said.

Other residents didn’t seem too concerned about the impending storm or rushing home to make preparations.

In Inalåhan, which is celebrating the Malojloj fiesta this weekend, Mayor Tony Chargualaf said residents were focused on the feast of their patron saint.

“But they are aware of the ongoing situation regarding the storm. We are updating our community chats as new updates are made available,” Chargualaf said.

With the potential for 2W to be “a big one,” Aydlett urged the community to take the tropical cyclone warning seriously.

“The threat is there, the threat is real. Consider taking that action this weekend while the weather is good,” he said. “Even if this one doesn’t turn out that bad, it may be busier this year based on the climate trends shifting to El Niño.”

The NWS will provide updates on 2W’s tracking and intensification every six hours on its website www.weather.gov/guam.